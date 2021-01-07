Member of the PF Central Committee Hon Davies Chisopa has emphasized that the Central Committee already settled for President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic Front presidential candidate in this year’s general elections.

Hon Chisopa, who is also Mkushi South Member of Parliament, says even as the party heads to the general conference, the Central Committee wants to see President Lungu on the ballot paper come August 12, 2021.

Hon Chisopa said this at Sambala Day Secondary School in Lunte District before the party elections for Lunte constituency and district officials.

Hon Chisopa, who is the Commissioner for the party elections, lifted the suspension for all officials who were suspended and allowed them to take part in the election process.

He further dissolved constituency and district committees.

“We all know what we have come here for. It’s elections for constituency and district. You already had branch elections, we are here to elect constituency and district officials. We have not come to destroy the party but allow you to choose your leaders freely,” he said.

He said the process of doing intraparty elections I meant to strengthen the party. However, the party elections were postponed to this week Friday. Hon Chisopa was in the company of Hon Gladys Nyirongo who is the Presiding Officer for the elections.

Meanwhile, Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya encouraged the delegates to ensure that they come on time to take part in the elections on Friday.

He also said the intraparty elections are important as they help to unite and strengthen the party.

“It comforts me everyday when I think about what you people said that you want to keep His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu in office up to 2026. But how can we do this? It is through such processes like these elections because they will help us to mobilize votes for President Lungu. So let’s be here on Friday so that we take part in the elections,” he said.