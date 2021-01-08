9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 8, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

FAZ Orders Prison Leopards To Remove Convicted Defiler Fichite From Bench

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports FAZ Orders Prison Leopards To Remove Convicted Defiler Fichite From Bench
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Football Association of Zambia has ordered league leaders and promoted side Prison Leopards to withdraw former Green Buffaloes and Zambia striker Dudley Fichite from their bench who is currently serving a life sentence.

Fichite was convicted for defiling a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 and is currently serving at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe where the club is based.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Prison had brought the game into disrepute by appointing a convict to serve on their bench.

“In the meantime, we therefore direct that you avoid involving the aforesaid individual in any FAZ organised football activities to avoid the complications that may arise from this act,” read Kashala’s letter to Prison Leopards read in part.

“We would appreciate that in future, your club should notify the Association before implementation of anything that you are not sure about so that we can give guidance in accordance with FIFA, CAF and FAZ statutes and regulations.”

Previous articleNkana Face Morocco Div 2 Side in CAF Confed Cup Pre-Group Stage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

FAZ Orders Prison Leopards To Remove Convicted Defiler Fichite From Bench

The Football Association of Zambia has ordered league leaders and promoted side Prison Leopards to withdraw former Green Buffaloes...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Face Morocco Div 2 Side in CAF Confed Cup Pre-Group Stage

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana have been drawn against Moroccan Division 2 club Tihad Casablanca in the pre-group stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup. Tihad qualified to represent...
Read more

Mbombo’s Nkana Exit Confirmed

Feature Sports sports - 5
Cash-strapped Nkana have confirmed that they are selling some of the family silver with news that striker Idris Mbombo is leaving the club. The prolific...
Read more

FAZ Presidential Candidate Joseph Nkole Dies

Feature Sports sports - 5
FAZ Presidential candidate, football administrator and retired referee Joseph Nkole has died at the age of 67 in Lusaka after an illness. Nkole was one...
Read more

Chipolopolo Beat Cameroon To Finish 2nd in Pre-CHAN Friendly Tournament

Feature Sports sports - 4
Zambia thumped hosts Cameroon 2-0 at the Four-nation pre-CHAN tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Thursday evening. A goal each from attacker Collins Sikombe and defender...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.