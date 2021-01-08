The Football Association of Zambia has ordered league leaders and promoted side Prison Leopards to withdraw former Green Buffaloes and Zambia striker Dudley Fichite from their bench who is currently serving a life sentence.

Fichite was convicted for defiling a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 and is currently serving at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe where the club is based.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Prison had brought the game into disrepute by appointing a convict to serve on their bench.

“In the meantime, we therefore direct that you avoid involving the aforesaid individual in any FAZ organised football activities to avoid the complications that may arise from this act,” read Kashala’s letter to Prison Leopards read in part.

“We would appreciate that in future, your club should notify the Association before implementation of anything that you are not sure about so that we can give guidance in accordance with FIFA, CAF and FAZ statutes and regulations.”