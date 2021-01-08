Nkana have been drawn against Moroccan Division 2 club Tihad Casablanca in the pre-group stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

Tihad qualified to represent Morocco in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup after winning the 2019/2020 Morocco Throne Cup.

Nkana will be home in the first leg on February 13 in Kitwe and the final leg will be played on February 21 away in Casablanca.

Winner over both legs will qualify to the league stage of the CAF Confederation Cup that will commence on March 5.

Nkana were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup after bowing out of the CAF Champions League this month after 2-1 on aggregate at the pre-group stage to Petro Atletico of Angola who beat them1-0 in Luanda on January 6.

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars will face Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in their pre-group stage and travel to Kenya for the first leg during the Valentines Day weekend and will host the Nairobi giants on February 20 in Lusaka.

Nkana and Napsa are Zambia’s last hopes of continental group stage qualification following Forest Rangers’ first round ejection from the CAF Champions League in December and Green Eagles second round elimination in January from the CAF Confederation Cup.