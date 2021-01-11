Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says the country should expect to see constant fuel supply on the market.

Mr. Nkhuwa says this is because a number of fuel dealers have started importing fuel into the country following the removal VAT on fuel importation.

He says there has been some hiccups in fuel procurement as some dealers had reduced imports, thereby causing a shortage in most areas.

Mr. Nkhuwa says government intends to keep the prices of fuel stable, hence the introduction of the tax waiver.

He has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that the fuel supply is now back to normal.