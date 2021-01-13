Zambia is mourning veteran sports administrator Matilda Mwaba who has died at the age of 64.

Mwaba, the first female president of the Zambia Judo Association, died on Monday night at Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa Hospital after an illness.

She was the founding director of a sport NGO called National Women in Sport and Physical Activity and Recreation (NOWSPAR).

Mwaba is a former National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) Board Member.

“As a sports administrator, she will be remembered as having been a torch bearer in the ushering of other women into the sector especially through the organisation NOWSPAR which she founded,” said NOCZ President Alfred Foloko in a statement.

“She will be remembered as a beacon for gender equality in sport. In this regard, NOCZ would like to join, not just the sports fraternity but the rest of the country in celebrating the life of Mrs Mwaba,” Foloko said.

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRF) has also paid tribute to Mwaba.

“Matilda Mwaba’s contribution to sport at National and International levels will be highly missed,” said ZRU spokesperson Tom Chaloba.