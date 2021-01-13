9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Zambia Sports Fraternity Mourns Matilda Mwaba

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zambia Sports Fraternity Mourns Matilda Mwaba
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia is mourning veteran sports administrator Matilda Mwaba who has died at the age of 64.

Mwaba, the first female president of the Zambia Judo Association, died on Monday night at Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa Hospital after an illness.

She was the founding director of a sport NGO called National Women in Sport and Physical Activity and Recreation (NOWSPAR).

Mwaba is a former National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) Board Member.

“As a sports administrator, she will be remembered as having been a torch bearer in the ushering of other women into the sector especially through the organisation NOWSPAR which she founded,” said NOCZ President Alfred Foloko in a statement.

“She will be remembered as a beacon for gender equality in sport. In this regard, NOCZ would like to join, not just the sports fraternity but the rest of the country in celebrating the life of Mrs Mwaba,” Foloko said.

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRF) has also paid tribute to Mwaba.

“Matilda Mwaba’s contribution to sport at National and International levels will be highly missed,” said ZRU spokesperson Tom Chaloba.

Previous articleFree and Professional Media Will be Crucial in 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zambia Sports Fraternity Mourns Matilda Mwaba

Zambia is mourning veteran sports administrator Matilda Mwaba who has died at the age of 64. Mwaba, the first female...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Kaindu Seeks First League Win With Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 4
Nkana's recovery battle resumes on Wednesday when they host Red Arrows at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The defending FAZ Super Division champions return to action...
Read more

Benson Sakala: Chipolopolo Geared For Libya

Feature Sports sports - 7
Vice captain Benson Sakala says competition is high in the Zambian camp as players jostle for places in the starting line up ahead of...
Read more

Fichite Not A Prison Leopard Coach Says Zambia Correctional Services

Feature Sports sports - 8
The Zambia Correctional Service has stated that convicted child defiler and former footballer Dudley Fichite is not an appointed member of the coaching bench...
Read more

COPPERBELT DIV 1 WRAP:Young Nkana Stun Revived Mutondo Stars In Grudge Derby

Feature Sports sports - 1
Young Nkana have beaten newly revived Mutondo Stars in a FAZ Division One Copperbelt “grudge” encounter played on Monday at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.