9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Guinea Take Control of CHAN Group D

By sports
41 views
2
Sports Feature Sports Guinea Take Control of CHAN Group D
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Guinea have taken control of Group D at the Cameroon 2021 CHAN after thumping Namibia 3-0 in the two teams opening match in Limbe on Tuesday night.

Zambia beat Tanzania 2-0 in the other Group D match played earlier on Tuesday

Guinea and Zambia are joint top of the group on three points apiece although the West Africans have a superior goal difference.

Tanzania and Namibia have zero points after losing their respective opening matches.

Zambia will face Guinea in their next group match on Saturday while Tanzania plays Namibia on the same day.

Previous articleMicho Calm After Chipolopolo Victory
Next articleFred M’membe has lost a defamation suit against Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Bauleni mini hospital set as COVID-19 isolation centre

The Lusaka District Health Office has reactivated Bauleni Mini Hospital as a COVID-19 centre for patients with mild symptoms...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Micho Calm After Chipolopolo Victory

Feature Sports sports - 1
Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has chosen to remain calm despite engineering Chipolopolo’s 2-0 win over Tanzania in the opening Group D match of the...
Read more

Makwaza Appointed Jumulo Coach

Feature Sports sports - 0
Linos Makwaza has been appointed coach of FAZ Copperbelt Division One side Jumulo Football Club. Makwaza, who has signed a one year contract, replaces Ghanaian...
Read more

Chipolopolo Roar to Win in CHAN Opener

Feature Sports sports - 4
Forward Collins Sikombe scored a goal and created another as Zambia kicked off its Cameroon 2021 CHAN campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania...
Read more

Nkwazi Tests Zesco United’s Appetite For Number One

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zesco United have an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division log and open a two point lead on Wednesday when they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.