Guinea have taken control of Group D at the Cameroon 2021 CHAN after thumping Namibia 3-0 in the two teams opening match in Limbe on Tuesday night.

Zambia beat Tanzania 2-0 in the other Group D match played earlier on Tuesday

Guinea and Zambia are joint top of the group on three points apiece although the West Africans have a superior goal difference.

Tanzania and Namibia have zero points after losing their respective opening matches.

Zambia will face Guinea in their next group match on Saturday while Tanzania plays Namibia on the same day.