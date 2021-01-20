9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Micho Calm After Chipolopolo Victory

By sports
41 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Micho Calm After Chipolopolo Victory
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has chosen to remain calm despite engineering Chipolopolo’s 2-0 win over Tanzania in the opening Group D match of the Cameroon 2021 CHAN in Limbe on Tuesday.

Zambia and Guinea are joint top of Group D with three points each following their respective wins on Tuesday.

In a post-match media briefing, Micho said Zambia must improve as the CHAN progresses.

“No team wins the trophy after just winning the first game in the tournament,” said Micho.

“Winning the opening match is a good step, but we are still far from playing our best,” said the Serb.

Chipolopolo is now preparing to clash against Guinea on January 23 before facing Namibia on 27 January.

Tanzania coach Etienne Ndairagije said he regretted the loss to Zambia.

“The game was basically a 50/50 and our opponents Zambia managed to capitalize and take their chances,” said Ndairagije.

Previous articleMakwaza Appointed Jumulo Coach
Next articleGuinea Take Control of CHAN Group D

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Bauleni mini hospital set as COVID-19 isolation centre

The Lusaka District Health Office has reactivated Bauleni Mini Hospital as a COVID-19 centre for patients with mild symptoms...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Guinea Take Control of CHAN Group D

Feature Sports sports - 2
Guinea have taken control of Group D at the Cameroon 2021 CHAN after thumping Namibia 3-0 in the two teams opening match in Limbe...
Read more

Makwaza Appointed Jumulo Coach

Feature Sports sports - 0
Linos Makwaza has been appointed coach of FAZ Copperbelt Division One side Jumulo Football Club. Makwaza, who has signed a one year contract, replaces Ghanaian...
Read more

Chipolopolo Roar to Win in CHAN Opener

Feature Sports sports - 4
Forward Collins Sikombe scored a goal and created another as Zambia kicked off its Cameroon 2021 CHAN campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania...
Read more

Nkwazi Tests Zesco United’s Appetite For Number One

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zesco United have an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division log and open a two point lead on Wednesday when they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.