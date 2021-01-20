Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has chosen to remain calm despite engineering Chipolopolo’s 2-0 win over Tanzania in the opening Group D match of the Cameroon 2021 CHAN in Limbe on Tuesday.

Zambia and Guinea are joint top of Group D with three points each following their respective wins on Tuesday.

In a post-match media briefing, Micho said Zambia must improve as the CHAN progresses.

“No team wins the trophy after just winning the first game in the tournament,” said Micho.

“Winning the opening match is a good step, but we are still far from playing our best,” said the Serb.

Chipolopolo is now preparing to clash against Guinea on January 23 before facing Namibia on 27 January.

Tanzania coach Etienne Ndairagije said he regretted the loss to Zambia.

“The game was basically a 50/50 and our opponents Zambia managed to capitalize and take their chances,” said Ndairagije.