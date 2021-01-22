Zambia hunt for an elusive first win over Guinea in 50 years in Saturday’s Cameroon 2021 CHAN penultimate Group D match in Limbe.

Guinea lead Group D on 3 points after a 3-0 win over Namibia on January 19 in Limbe while Zambia are second only on goal difference following a 2-0 victory against Tanzania on the same date.

But Zambia trace their last win over the 1976 AFCON runners-up to July 1971 in a friendly they won 2-1 at home.

Guinea also lead Zambia on the head-to-head count with three wins and two defeats and are unbeaten in their last two meetings.

Their last meeting was also in the CHAN at Rwanda 2016 where Guinea eliminated Zambia at the quarterfinal stage 5-4 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 full-time result.

“We have a second match, and after you have won, it is always a test of character and measurement of value whether the first match was an indication of pure reflection of quality or accident for both of us,” said Zambia coach Milutin Sredojevic said.

“We know that the match will be very tough. We will play a very good team with great individual’s great morale especially after winning that first match.

“But in the same moment they are two aspects; we want to give them the absolute respect when they have the ball, same like if they are playing Bayern Munich or Manchester United because we have a very good history of clashes against each other.

“In that regard for both of us, it will be a test of character and in the measurement of value believing in the players we have, believing in the work we are doing, believing we shall prepare very well and the small details will decide the game.”

Meanwhile, Micho welcomes back defender and captain Adrian Chama who missed the Tanzania victory through suspension after accruing two yellow cards in the 2021 CHAN qualifiers.

“It is a relief he is back but it was a shock the last time when we got to the dressing room and we were told the captain is not there (on the list) and yet we have prepared for everything,” Micho said.

“However, him coming back is like having your trusted general back and with such an extended hand of our coaching staff, we expect, with the respect to the opponent, but more of self-respect of ourselves, a much improved performance in all the aspects in the way we defend, the way we play and the way we attack.”

Winner January 23 is projected to seal their Group D top two quarterfinal spot with a match to spare.