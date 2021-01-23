9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 23, 2021
MP urges Zambia Business Community to invest in Newly created District

By Chief Editor
Chasefu Member of Parliament Gerald Zimba has urged the business community in the country to commence investing in the newly created district in Eastern province.

Mr. Zimba said investors should follow the right procedure and acquire land in newly created districts like Chasefu through the councils for their business investments.

In a statement issued in Chipata today, Mr Zimba said time has come for those who want to build lodges and venture into other businesses to acquire land in Chasefu district.

“This opportunity has presented itself for everyone who wants to invest in Chasefu district and to take this opportunity seriously and follow the right procedure to acquire land through the council,” he said.

Mr. Zimba said there were many benefits in investing in Chasefu which was formerly part of Lundazi district.

He said the local authority in Chasefu has opened bids for land acquisition in pursuant to the Ministry of Lands circular No.1 1995 on land alienation

“Plots are now on offer for residential and commercial in Chasefu and interested developers should have the capacity to develop within the statutory period,” he said.

Mr. Zimba said the closing date for receiving applications for the plots is February 19, 2021.

The Chasefu lawmaker, who is also Eastern Province Patriotic Front Vice Chairperson, said investment potential in the district is very high because most of the vital sectors have not been fully exploited by the local people.

He said this presents an opportunity for investors to become stakeholders in local economic development.

In 2017, President Edgar Lungu created five new districts in Eastern Province namely Chipangali, Kasenengwa, Lusangazi, Lumezi and Chasefu.

