9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 25, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Benson Sakala Fit to Face Namibia in Must-Win CHAN Group D Date

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Benson Sakala Fit to Face Namibia in Must-Win CHAN Group D...
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Midfielders Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda have been certified fit to face Namibia in Wednesday’s 2021 CHAN final Group D fixture against Namibia.

Sakala of Power Dynamos, and Kangwamda from Zanaco, both missed Zambia’s opening two Group D matches against Tanzania and Guinea due to injuries.

“Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda who had minor injuries are now fit for selection, in fact all the players are fit for selection so there is no one else injured which is good for the coach to widen his selection,” Zambia team Doctor George Phiri said.

Dr Phiri also revealed that goalkeeper Allan Chibwe who sustained head injury in the 1-1 draw with Guinea on January 23 is fit.

“Allan, the goalkeeper, sustained a minor laceration and he is very OK and the wound is healing very well and he is fit to also to play, it is just a minor injury,” Dr Phiri said.

The return of Chipolopolo vice-captain Sakala especially is a huge boost ahead of the January 27 must-win date against winless Namibia who has been eliminated from the CHAN after two successive defeats.

Zambia are second in Group D on 4 points, tied with leaders Guinea following their 1-1 draw on January 23.

Both teams need to win their respective final Group D matches with Tanzania just a point behind them following last Saturday’s 1-0win over Namibia who have zero points.

Previous articleZAMRA advises against self-prescribing medicines

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Benson Sakala Fit to Face Namibia in Must-Win CHAN Group D Date

Midfielders Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda have been certified fit to face Namibia in Wednesday’s 2021 CHAN final Group...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP :Sharp Blades Sneak Into Second

Feature Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades have sneaked into second place on the FAZ National Division 1 table following a huge home win over Kashikishi Warriors in Chililabombwe. Blades...
Read more

Anthony Mwamba Put to Rest

Feature Sports sports - 2
Boxing legend Anthony ‘Preacher-man’ Mwamba has been buried at Memorial Park in Lusaka on Sunday. Mwamba, 61, died on Thursday at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in...
Read more

Sautu: Chipolopolo Must Beat Namibia

Feature Sports sports - 5
Spencer Sautu, Chipolopolo's savior in Saturday’s 1-1 against Guinea in their penultimate CHAN Group D fixture in Limbe, says Wednesday’s final pool match against...
Read more

Kaindu Laments Nkana’s Character

Feature Sports sports - 4
Kelvin Kaindu sounded grim after his side Nkana's poor display in Saturday’s away loss at Lusaka Dynamos. The defending champions failed to spark against Dynamos...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.