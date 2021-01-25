Midfielders Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda have been certified fit to face Namibia in Wednesday’s 2021 CHAN final Group D fixture against Namibia.

Sakala of Power Dynamos, and Kangwamda from Zanaco, both missed Zambia’s opening two Group D matches against Tanzania and Guinea due to injuries.

“Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda who had minor injuries are now fit for selection, in fact all the players are fit for selection so there is no one else injured which is good for the coach to widen his selection,” Zambia team Doctor George Phiri said.

Dr Phiri also revealed that goalkeeper Allan Chibwe who sustained head injury in the 1-1 draw with Guinea on January 23 is fit.

“Allan, the goalkeeper, sustained a minor laceration and he is very OK and the wound is healing very well and he is fit to also to play, it is just a minor injury,” Dr Phiri said.

The return of Chipolopolo vice-captain Sakala especially is a huge boost ahead of the January 27 must-win date against winless Namibia who has been eliminated from the CHAN after two successive defeats.

Zambia are second in Group D on 4 points, tied with leaders Guinea following their 1-1 draw on January 23.

Both teams need to win their respective final Group D matches with Tanzania just a point behind them following last Saturday’s 1-0win over Namibia who have zero points.