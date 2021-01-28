The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has applauded the move by government to protect the media personnel through the proposed improved conditions of service.

MISA Chairperson, Hellen Mwale said the proposal by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to implement the introduction of minimum wage for journalists in the country, is step is in the right direction as many scribes have poor conditions of service.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Ms Mwale said MISA Zambia is elated that the profession has been recognized as one of the key occupations that need to be protected and motivated.

Ms Mwale explained that the move taken by the ministry will ensure and improve staff retention as journalists will not leave the profession for more lucrative positions in the corporate world such as Public Relations.

She added that this will guarantee the media to retain a high number of seasoned journalists who in turn promote media excellence through their experience.

Ms Mwale noted that the media is a major stakeholder in the country but their remuneration has been poor over the years.

“As a fourth estate, the work that is carried out by the media cannot be overemphasized and this move will only motivate them to work harder,” she added.

Ms Mwale also called on media houses in the country to enhance the fight against COVID-19 and continue to protect their journalists.

She further urged sources of news to use electronic means to disseminate information to the press to avoid physical contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MISA Zambia State of the Media report in 2020 highlighted the poor conditions of service for journalists as one of the key issues that affects journalists as they carry out their work and maintain professionalism.