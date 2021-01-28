9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Zambia's annual inflation rate for January increases to 21.5%

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s annual inflate rate for January has increased to 21.5 percent up from 19.2 percent recorded in December 2020. Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa attributes the increase in inflation to a rise in food prices.

Mr. Musepa said that January saw food inflation rise 25.6 percent from December’s 20.2 percent. Among the food items whose prices rose is bread and cereals, fish, dried foods, and vegetables among others.

Mr. Musepa said that Lusaka was the highest contributor to this month’s rise in inflation at 6.1 percentage points, while North Western Province recorded the lowest contribution at 0.7 percentage points. Zambia’s annual inflation for January last year was at 12.5 percent.

Zambia’s international trade for last year closed at 241.8 billion kwacha compared to 183.2 billion Kwacha in 2019. Releasing the monthly bulletin in Lusaka today, Mr. Musepa said this represents a 32 percent rise in international trade.

He also revealed that December saw Zambia recording a 6.3-billion-Kwacha trade surplus, a decrease from November’s 7.2 billion Kwacha.

