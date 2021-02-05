Vice President Inonge Wina has said that opposition political parties missed the chance to change laws when they sabotaged well-intended bills such as the constitutional Amendment Bill number Ten of 2019.

Mrs. Wina wondered why some opposition parliamentarians are now calling on the government to consider bringing the Public Order Act to Parliament for amendment, noting with concern that some opposition MPs had continuously refused requests from the government to repeal the Act.

The vice president said that the opposition had many opportunities to repeal certain laws but decided not to do so for political expediency.

Mrs. Wina said that because elections are nearing the opposition has now seen the need and importance of repealing the Public Order Act, adding that Justice Minister Given Lubinda requested the opposition to consider repealing the Public Order Act, but they refused.

Mrs. Wina was responding to a question from Livingstone Member of Parliament Mathews Jere who wanted to find out if the government would consider taking the public Order Act to parliament for amendment, during the Vice President’s question time in Parliament today.

Meanwhile, Mrs. WINA has said that the country will soon be informed on the operationalization of the economic recovery plan.

Mrs. WINA said after the launch of the program on December 17th, 2020 by President Edgar Lungu, work has started, and Ministries of Finance and National Development Planning are developing a detailed implementation plan.

This was in response to a question raised by Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Elias Mwila who wanted an update on the implementation of the economic recovery plan.