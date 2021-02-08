President Edgar Lungu’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, 12, February 2021, will be restricted to only a number of officials and dignitaries in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines in the fight against COVID-19.

Clerk of the National assembly, Cecilia Mbewe, in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, said the arrangement is aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the Zambian public.

“Live proceedings of the SONA would be observed on Parliament radio, Parliament TV the National Assembly of Zambia Facebook page and Parliament of Zambia Website, “Ms. Mbewe stated.

She has since called on members of the public to remotely follow the proceedings on the said channels.

President Edgar Lungu is this Friday, February 12, 2021 expected to address the nation on the progress made in the application of national values and principles.