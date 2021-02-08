Rwanda’s national carrier Rwandair has announced temporarily suspension of flights to Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the airline said the suspension was due to the new Covid-19 variants reported in southern African countries.

It said all flights to and from the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and Harare have been suspended effective February 8, 2021.

But the airline said there arrangements for customers to request for refunds or reschedule travel to the destinations.

The airline said in a statement that all passengers will be rebooked onto flights to be operated when the operations on these routes resume or they will be offered a refund.