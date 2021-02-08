Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Willy Ngoopos, has visited Zambia and conducted a physical tour of the construction site for the Luapula bridge and the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road in Luapula province.

Mr. Ngoopos, who arrived in the country through the Kashiba border post in Mwense district, was welcomed by Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa.

Mr. Ngoopos, who is also that country’s Vice Prime Minister, explained that President Felix Tshisekedi sent him to Zambia to show commitment to the bilateral project that the two countries want to develop.

He said his coming to Zambia is also President Tshisekedi’s assurance to President Edgar Lungu that the DRC is willing to execute the project.

He added that the Kasomeno- Mwenda toll road is one of President Tshisekedi’s priority projects that he intends to deliver with Zambia during his first term in office.

“I have been sent here by President Felix Tshilombo Antoine Tshisekedi. I have come to see the actual construction site of the Luapula river bridge and the Kasomeno-Mwenda road. The President (Tshisekedi) before he left for Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) where he has assumed the African Union chairmanship gave me strict instructions to be here and assure his brother President Edgar Lungu that this is our project and we want it now,” he Ngoopos.

And Mr. Chilangwa said the arrival of Mr. Ngoopos for the tour is a huge boost towards the implementation of the project.

Mr. Chilangwa, who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, said he is hopeful that early works on the project earmarked to start in March this year will proceed.

He said President Lungu and his Congolese counterpart have given their full support to the project and that no more delays are expected.

Mr. Chilangwa has since thanked the Congolese government for the warm reception during a Zambian ministerial delegation’s recent visit to Kinshasa.

“Let me take this opportunity on behalf of our President (Lungu) to thank you Honourable Minister for electing to come and tour the construction site of this important project. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for giving us your warm reception when we visited DRC. We met President Tshisekedi to discuss the project and we are grateful,” Mr. Chilangwa said.

Mr. Ngoopos has since left Zambia for Kinshasa.