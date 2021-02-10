The Auditor General has commended Minister of Health Jonas Chanda’s hardline stance and directive for the destruction of all expired drugs in the country under storage by relevant government institutions.

According to a press statement issued to media in Lusaka on Tuesday by Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale, Auditor General Dick Sichembe said the issue of expired drugs was raised by his Office in the 2016 Auditor General’s report.

Dr Sichembe said he has been following with keen interest developments in the health sector and supports the recent action taken by the Minister of Health, particularly, on the issues concerning the expired drugs and failure to dispose of the expired drugs among others.

Dr. Sichembe recalled that in the 2016 Auditor General’s Report, mention was made of various drugs such as anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs), laboratory reagents, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria drugs worth K66, 801,022 which had expired and had not been disposed of as of June 2017.

Dr Sichembe stated that the expired drugs were kept at a rented warehouse in Makeni, Lusaka in baffling circumstances that involved one thousand seven hundred and sixty three (1,763) transactions.

The Auditor General has since called for appropriate action to be taken on all audit issues that his Office raises in order to avoid exposing citizens and the country to harm.

Dr Sichembe has since commended the Secretary to Cabinet and the Secretary to the Treasury for their timely disciplinary action meted on erring officers cited in the 2019 Auditor General’s Report.

Recently Minister of Health Jonas Chanda was shocked to discover that huge quantities of expired drugs were still in storage and had not been disposed- off by relevant government institutions mandated to store and distribute drugs in the country.

Dr Chanda said that the expired drugs posed a great risk to millions of Zambians if they find their way on the black market.