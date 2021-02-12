9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 12, 2021
General News
Construction of Chipata level-one hospital concluded

By Chief Editor
Government says it is determined to close the health infrastructure gap by the year 2030. Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda, says this is aimed at improving service delivery to the Zambian people.

Dr Chanda said this is the reason government through corporate partners has been making deliberate steps to upgrading some clinics into first- level hospitals.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Chanda was speaking when he inspected the completed Chipata level-one hospital in Mandevu Consistency of Lusaka today.

“We will do our best to ensure this hospital is operationalized as soon as possible, because the Government has resolved to deliver on its promise of improving health in Zambia,” Dr Chanda stated.

Dr Chanda stressed that President Edgar Lungu is committed to taking quality health care services as close to the families as possible.

Dr Chanda disclosed that the Ministry requested to recruit 30,000 health workers and that so far 28,000 have been employed, adding that the Ministry has since requested the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet to recruit the remainder of 4,000.

Once the hospital is commissioned by President Lungu later this month, there will be a reduction in the number of cases referred to higher level hospitals from the health facility which has a catchment area of 489,000.

Other clinics in Lusaka District, which government has upgraded into level one hospitals include Chipata, Kanyama and Chawama.

