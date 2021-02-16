9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Headlines
UPND Convention results expected to be announced today after delays caused by verification process

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is today expected to announce the final results for its extraordinary general conference.

According to the UPND media team, So far, results from 7 provinces which include Muchinga, Northern, Western, North-western, Southern, Eastern and Luapula have had the election results verified.

“The results for the remaining provinces: Lusaka, Central, and Copperbelt are still being verified and tallied so as to ensure credibility and fairness,” says Commissioner MacDonald Chipenzi of Gears.

The election, which was held on 14th February, will see 70 successful candidates ushered to the vacant National Management Committee (NMC) of the UPND, the party’s highest decision-making organ of the party.

A total of 204, 050 votes were cast by the 2, 915 delegates across the country’s ten provinces.

Voters included 7 constituencies, 10 districts, and 34 provincial committee members from the 10 provinces of Zambia.

The voting pattern has been structured this so as to ensure entrenched democracy and regional and tribal balancing, according to the party’s former Elections Committee Chairperson, Garry Nkombo.

The historic election also sees UPND become the first political party to successfully conduct intraparty elections as required by Article 60 of the Zambian Constitution as well as Article 51 and 60 of the party’s Constitution.

Prior to the commencement of the vote, proposed Amendments were made to the old Constitution by the outgoing NMC members, who were dissolved per the requirement of the UPND supreme law.

Previous articleResidents patching roads and collecting money from motorists will be arrested- Ndola Mayor

