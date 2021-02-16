9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Residents patching roads and collecting money from motorists will be arrested- Ndola Mayor

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Residents patching roads and collecting money from motorists will be arrested-...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenge has warned that people who illegally patch potholes on roads and are in the habit of collecting money from motorists will be arrested.

Mr. Chisenga told ZANIS that, “the practice which started on township roads in Northrise has now spread to other townships like Mushili and on the high ways”.

He said the main motive of these people patching roads is to collect money from motorists not to repair the roads.

He said the same people did not even have the technical knowledge noting that the patching of roads require skilled labour after engineers have assessed the damage and determined the materials that can be used.

Mr. Chisenga added that people that offer themselves to do such works are actually damaging the roads more because they are incompetent to carry out such jobs.

He has further said collecting money from motorists after illegally patching roads is stealing from people.

“I am going to send out council police to arrest anyone one found involved in this trend because they are just stealing from the people,” he said.

He added that motorists should also play a part by not giving out money to such people in order to help stop the practice from growing.

Previous articleUPND in Monze should Focus on Developing the Constituency than attacking PF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Residents patching roads and collecting money from motorists will be arrested- Ndola Mayor

Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenge has warned that people who illegally patch potholes on roads and are in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND in Monze should Focus on Developing the Constituency than attacking PF

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Patriotic Front (PF) party has warned the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Monze district to stop unwarranted verbal attacks...
Read more

ZAFFICO urged to help beautify Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ndola District Commissioner Anthony Katongo has appealed to management at Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Limited (ZAFFICO) to get involved in the cleaning and...
Read more

CSO-SUN report misleading-DMMU

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has dispelled the misinformation in a report by CSO-SUN alleging that government has not been consistent in...
Read more

National Park encroachers warned

General News editor - 2
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says the government will not tolerate any illegal settlements in the protected areas such as national parks...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.