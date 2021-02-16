The Ministry of Health has reiterated that health teams at different points of entry have put in place measures that will help avoid the importation of different strains of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and other infectious disease.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has also explained that surveillance and case management teams have remained committed to halting the community transmission of the coronavirus, adding that all cases receive the appropriate care and management.

Dr. Chanda expressed hope that the fight against Covid-19 will be won.

He noted that reduced numbers of Covid-19 cases being recorded in admission centres countrywide was an indication that the country will overcome the pandemic.

He has since stressed the need for people not to relent but continue adhering to the public health guidelines.

“We continue to conduct onsite mentorship and trainings for our frontline staff in order to strengthen case management and ensure standardized quality of care countrywide,” he noted.

Dr. Chanda has meanwhile commended religious leaders for the continued role they are playing in encouraging behavioural change among congregants attending church services.

He has further praised the tradition leaders in their chiefdoms for the support in ensuring that there is adherence to public guidance.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 811 new cases of Covid-19 across bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 70,248.

Dr. Chanda explained that the 811 cases are out of the 4,581 tests conducted, representing an 18 percent positivity.

During the same period, the country recorded eight new deaths from two provinces.

Lusaka province recorded five deaths while Copperbelt had three, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths to 959 and classified as 501 Covid-19 deaths and 458 Covid-19 associated deaths.

He said 392 patients were discharged after recovering from both home management and Covid-19 isolation facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,262 with 6,027 active cases.

Dr. Chanda explained that of the active cases, 318 are admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities with 221 on oxygen therapy and 29 in a critical condition while 5,709 cases are under community management.