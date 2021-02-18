9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Numba: Zesco Must Win 5 Straight Games To Start Title Talk

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Numba: Zesco Must Win 5 Straight Games To Start Title Talk
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba insists they can only start talking about the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division title if they can win their next five games.

The eight-time champions returned to the top of the log for the second time this season following Wednesdays 2-1 home win over struggling Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Wednesday’s victory saw Zesco rise from third to number one on 31 points, two points more than Zanaco whom they relegated to second place after seventeen games played.

Forest takes up Zesco’s old slot on 28 points with sixteen games left for the league title to be decided.

“We are one of the teams that are vying for the title but we need to be consistent in picking maximum points, that is what we have been singing to the team that if we can win five games in a roll, then we will be in a position to challenge for the title,” Numba said.

Zesco are battling to reclaim the league crown they relinquishing last season to Nkana following three successful title defences.

However, Numba admitted that Zesco need to sort out their early minute defensive lapses after having to rally from one-down in the opening ten minutes of their last two games to get the three points.

“It is our concern because we cannot be conceding goals in the early minutes of the game because we need to have good concentration. Conceding such goals can demoralize the team but the good thing is, after conceding, we even pushed harder and we even managed to get a victory,” Numba said.

But Zesco’s stay is expected to be brief as they will take the weekend off because guests Napsa Stars have a CAF Confederation Cup date against Gor Mahia this Sunday.

Previous articleSpanish LaLiga Turns 92

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Numba: Zesco Must Win 5 Straight Games To Start Title Talk

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba insists they can only start talking about the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division title if...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Spanish LaLiga Turns 92

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Spanish LaLiga is marking 92 years of existence this season. LaLiga marked this milestone on February 10, 2021 and LaLiga South Africa; Managing Director...
Read more

Nkana Leave For Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 7
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has named an unchanged side to face Tihad Casablanca away this weekend in their CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final...
Read more

Zesco Go Top After Ending Power Dynamos ABSA Dreams

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United rallied to beat Power Dynamos 2-1 at home in Ndola on Wednesday to go top of the FAZ Super Division table. Victory in...
Read more

Zesco United Goalkeeper Jacob Banda Bows Out

Feature Sports sports - 1
Goalkeeper icon Jacob Banda has confirmed he is retiring from active football following the non renewal of his contract by Zesco United. Zesco on Monday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.