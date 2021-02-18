Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba insists they can only start talking about the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division title if they can win their next five games.

The eight-time champions returned to the top of the log for the second time this season following Wednesdays 2-1 home win over struggling Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Wednesday’s victory saw Zesco rise from third to number one on 31 points, two points more than Zanaco whom they relegated to second place after seventeen games played.

Forest takes up Zesco’s old slot on 28 points with sixteen games left for the league title to be decided.

“We are one of the teams that are vying for the title but we need to be consistent in picking maximum points, that is what we have been singing to the team that if we can win five games in a roll, then we will be in a position to challenge for the title,” Numba said.

Zesco are battling to reclaim the league crown they relinquishing last season to Nkana following three successful title defences.

However, Numba admitted that Zesco need to sort out their early minute defensive lapses after having to rally from one-down in the opening ten minutes of their last two games to get the three points.

“It is our concern because we cannot be conceding goals in the early minutes of the game because we need to have good concentration. Conceding such goals can demoralize the team but the good thing is, after conceding, we even pushed harder and we even managed to get a victory,” Numba said.

But Zesco’s stay is expected to be brief as they will take the weekend off because guests Napsa Stars have a CAF Confederation Cup date against Gor Mahia this Sunday.