The Spanish LaLiga is marking 92 years of existence this season.

LaLiga marked this milestone on February 10, 2021 and LaLiga South Africa; Managing Director Marcos Pelegrin said in a statement that the success of Spanish clubs and the stars it has attracted during the last 92 years has left its mark on the league as an undisputed football super power.

Real Madrid are the record European champions with 13 titles, six more than AC Milan of Italy.

Spain also surpasses England 18 to 13 on European championship titles wins respectively.

“Since the first LaLiga match in 1929, the league has seen great growth and multiple evolutions from kits, teams, stadiums, the league technology and significantly the players – which ultimately makes football,”Pelegrin explained.

“LaLiga is the league of the stars and every legend has played for the Spanish league, and the number of stars that have played in LaLiga is incomparable.

Some players have also gone on to coach LaLiga teams and this speaks to how good the league is at producing and exporting the best football brains in the world.”

And LaLiga ambassador and former FC Barcelona,Atletico Madrid and Liverpool winger Luis Garcia said despite the end of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry after the latter left for Italy a couple of seasons ago, Spanish League’s impact has not diminished.

“LaLiga continues to grow in the past few years, even though some players have left, but there has been plenty of big players coming and going. A new star will arise, however looking at the present players the league is filled with quality players in all teams,” said Garcia.