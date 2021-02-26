9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 26, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

KB and Chef 187 unveil “This love is new”

By staff
44 views
0
Entertainment News KB and Chef 187 unveil "This love is new"
staff

Music producer and Nexus C.E.O., KB  premiered the highly anticipated music video for “This Love Is New” which features multi awarding winning hip-hop Chef187.

“This Love Is New” is taken off KB’s current album “The Last Dance”.

Previous articleSkyrocketing Cost of Running for Public Office is making Easier for those with Money to Manipulate Election Outcomes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

KB and Chef 187 unveil “This love is new”

Music producer and Nexus C.E.O., KB  premiered the highly anticipated music video for “This Love Is New” which features...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kay Figo releases ‘Tenapo’ music video

Entertainment News staff - 7
Kay Figo released the video for her single 'Tenapo'. Song produced by  Kekero , Video shot and directed by - Tommy Banda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eglhoRgwmVk  
Read more

Movie Review : The little Things

Entertainment News staff - 1
Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled...
Read more

Macky 2 discusses mental health

Entertainment News staff - 7
  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tnN2Xl-Ke8 "Mental illness is just like diabetes, or any other physical condition.. A lot of people don’t look at it that way. Instead they still...
Read more

Zambian man dodges second deportation bid from Australia

Entertainment News Chief Editor - 43
A Zambian man will be allowed to stay in Australia after a second bid to have him deported was denied by the High Court. Likumbo...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.