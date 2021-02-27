9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Now Atanga sues, asking the High Court to declare Chishimba Kambwili legally expelled from NDC

Divisions in the opposition National Democratic Congress have deepened with Secretary General Bridget Atanga asking the Lusaka High Court to declare that Chishimba Kambwili was legally expelled as party interim president.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mrs Atanga wants the court to declare that Dr Kambwili was never elected to the substantive position of party president.

“The plaintiff will aver at trial that the defendant has since called a purported meeting of the NDC central committee meeting to be held in Luanshya on February 27 this year for purposes of discussing his termination as interim president,” reads the statement.

She further wants the court to order that having been properly expelled, Dr Kambwili has no powers to call for any NDC meetings.

Mrs Atanga also wants the court to grant the party an interim injunction preventing Dr Kambwili from convening any party meetings.

  1. BUFFOON CK is just that …I am surprised this man was being considered for running mate…all these troublesome recycled people also like Bridge Atanga in 2014 was PF secretary general of the Miles Sampa led faction Bridget Atanga that disputed the testimony given by the returning officer of the second Patriotic Front (PF) general conference. They never fade away they just keep popping up no new blood coming through.

  4. Atanga is a failed politician, but the one I feel sorry for is Edward Mumbi, who was once PF Secretary General until he fell out with Sata and even almost came to blows, Edward is another failed politcian who has jumped into bed with HH and he thinks he will be rewarded. People will cry.

