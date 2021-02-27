Divisions in the opposition National Democratic Congress have deepened with Secretary General Bridget Atanga asking the Lusaka High Court to declare that Chishimba Kambwili was legally expelled as party interim president.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mrs Atanga wants the court to declare that Dr Kambwili was never elected to the substantive position of party president.

“The plaintiff will aver at trial that the defendant has since called a purported meeting of the NDC central committee meeting to be held in Luanshya on February 27 this year for purposes of discussing his termination as interim president,” reads the statement.

She further wants the court to order that having been properly expelled, Dr Kambwili has no powers to call for any NDC meetings.

Mrs Atanga also wants the court to grant the party an interim injunction preventing Dr Kambwili from convening any party meetings.