General News
Eastern Province has greatly benefited from the Secondary School Sub-sector Expansion

Government says it recognizes the role that education plays in developing a skilled workforce required to drive the country’s socio-economic development.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said it is for this reason that government has prioritised the development of infrastructure in the education sector.

“Government has continued to invest in universal and quality educational infrastructure across the province,” he said.

Mr. Zulu also said Eastern province, like the rest of the country, has greatly benefitted from the expansion of the secondary school subsector.

He disclosed the province currently has eight secondary schools under construction in four districts with an overall physical progress of 95 percent.

“Government, through the Ministry of General Education, is expanding the secondary school sub-sector through the construction of eight (8) boarding secondary schools in Chasefu, Vubwi, Petauke, and Nyimba districts,” the minister said.

He added that 14 other day secondary schools are being constructed in Eastern province under the World Bank supported Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP).

Mr. Zulu named the benefitting districts as Nyimba, Petauke, Sinda, Katete, Chasefu, Chadiza, Vubwi, Chipangali, Chipata, Mambwe and Lumezi districts.

“The phase one of the ZEEP has been completed, which involved the construction of classroom blocks, home economics blocks, science laboratories, ablution blocks and boreholes at all the 14 schools,” he said.

He also revealed that the second phase of the ZEEP has just commenced, involving the construction of more classroom blocks, and staff houses.

The Minister said in January this year, the ZEEP projects progression stood at 60 percent.

