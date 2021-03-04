Government says it recognizes the role that education plays in developing a skilled workforce required to drive the country’s socio-economic development.
Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said it is for this reason that government has prioritised the development of infrastructure in the education sector.
“Government has continued to invest in universal and quality educational infrastructure across the province,” he said.
Mr. Zulu also said Eastern province, like the rest of the country, has greatly benefitted from the expansion of the secondary school subsector.
He disclosed the province currently has eight secondary schools under construction in four districts with an overall physical progress of 95 percent.
“Government, through the Ministry of General Education, is expanding the secondary school sub-sector through the construction of eight (8) boarding secondary schools in Chasefu, Vubwi, Petauke, and Nyimba districts,” the minister said.
He added that 14 other day secondary schools are being constructed in Eastern province under the World Bank supported Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP).
Mr. Zulu named the benefitting districts as Nyimba, Petauke, Sinda, Katete, Chasefu, Chadiza, Vubwi, Chipangali, Chipata, Mambwe and Lumezi districts.
“The phase one of the ZEEP has been completed, which involved the construction of classroom blocks, home economics blocks, science laboratories, ablution blocks and boreholes at all the 14 schools,” he said.
He also revealed that the second phase of the ZEEP has just commenced, involving the construction of more classroom blocks, and staff houses.
The Minister said in January this year, the ZEEP projects progression stood at 60 percent.
They have started showing off now.
After indebting the country to the tune of $20 billion , we expect more than that ,
Zambia should not be begging the IMF for a bailout after all that work………?
Why we never hear such talk in Western and North-western Province
President Lungu says that education is the pillar for developing the country!!! And hence, his government always emphasizes education for young people of this nation.
Under the government of President Lungu, the education system is upgraded!!! A lot of pupils, teachers, and parents will agree with this.
Even new teachers have been appointed by the government benefiting the students.
During the time of pandemic also, education was not restricted! E-learning was introduced for the students.
Education expansion in Zambia!!!! Long live President Lungu!
We must praise the President for developing infrastructure in the education sector across the country. Knowledge is power!!!
When President Lungu says that he will provide education facilities to entire Zambians, he truly means that… The PF government has continuously invested in universal and quality educational infrastructure in Zambia.
Soon, the country will be strong in the education sector. This will benefit the youths now and the generations to come.
President Lungu is a kind-hearted person who focuses only on uplifting Zambians. Whereas Hichilema is evil who just criticize the government and create destruction in Zambia.
Soon there will be eight boarding secondary schools in Chasefu, Vubwi, Petauke, and Nyimba districts. This is huge!!!!
This has come at a huge price to the hard working tax payers .There would have been more schools especially in southern and western parts of the country had the money not gone to building Mansions in Swaziland and buying Helicopters