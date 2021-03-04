A 29-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi district is in court for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu.
Famous Kamano, a farmer who lives in Shakwema village of chief Shimbizhi’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi, is charged with defamation of The President, contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offense allege that Kamano, on unknown dates but between the 1st of June, 2020 and the 25th day of February 2021, with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, did publish or caused to be published a defamatory or insulting matter when he said ‘Lungu wamutwala banoko, mukula wezu waumana, Lungu mono mu Zambia, Mukula uleke kwiba ya. Forward’,
The case is before magistrates Keagan Litia.
When he appeared in court for plea and the charge was explained to him, Kamano said he understood and pleaded not guilty.
Meanwhile, Kamano’s lawyer Mathews Andeleki applied that his client be admitted to bail.
Mr. Andeleki said Kamano had credible witnesses, has fixed abode and is a prominent businessman.
“These are Covid-19 times and police cells are congested,” Mr. Andeleki said in applying for bail.
State prosecutors said they had no objection as long as he met all the bail conditions.
And the court has granted Kamano a K10, 000 bail with two working sureties.
The case has been adjourned to April 1, 2021 for mention and to the 12th and 13th day of the same month for trial.
Hyperinflatio n to follow soon. Riots & looting too. No one wins. Brace yourselves for hardships & ungovernable state & crime infested county even with all your millions you’ll not enjoy them. Total lose-lose situation
Lungu too has defamed Zambia with a moribund economy and a 1st ever Eurobond default by an African country.
Signs of an outgoing President who wants to cling to power. There’s a light shining on Mutati, let’s pray for Felix Chipota Mutati. He seems not to resort to dark forces to gain power, a vice most politicians are guilty of, even those that declared and reaffirmed Zambia as a Christian nation.
In a country where poverty levels are so high and productivity is slow, police and government resources are being wasted on petty issues!! Is this not the reason Africa as a continent is so behind in development??
SHAME POOR CHAP HE SHOULD KNOW THE STATE IN WHICH WE LIVE
AND HE SHOULD REALISE THIS IS NOT SOUTH AFRICA WHERE FREE SPEECH IS ACCEPTED
NO DOUBT KAIZER ZULU WILL BE BLAMING UPND AS USUAL HOW BORING IS HE ????????
BUT HE HAS THE RIGHT TO CRITISE OTHER PEOPLES WIVES AND CHILDREN
DO WE HAVE A MORAL CARING GOVERNMENT ?????????
Ati defaming the head of state??? The man has defamed himself!
Lungu please have some understanding the economy is bad and citizens are very frustrated now. They are bound to insult or use some choice words on the president just let them go than this all out arresting frustrated and starving citizens. It nice that the judge was understanding and granted this man bail, next the state should do a nolle no need of filing our jails with poor people whose only crime is to vent out their frustrations.
There we go again, people don’t want a dull dander head who is only good for nothing but bankrupting a country…. this [email protected] is useless. Meno Meno duped all Zambians by defaulting on the debt that he cant settle what a loser… now who defamed who
UPND cadres are quick to defend their colleague whenever they commit a crime. If you do not like Lungu there are ways to express your self just like we do not HH. The elections are just a few months away. The law is the law and UPND cadres are not sacred cows. If you want the defamation and public order act removed tell your MPs to go table these Parliament not just walking out of Parliament because HH has said so or to go have Pizza in new Kasama.
@ kci
ABSOLUTE RUBBISH !!!!!!!
UPND UPND GET THE BLAME
GET USED TO IT AS THINGS ARE LOOKING NOW ON THE GROUND PFF IS BEHIND
With a good lawyer this will turn out like that chawama song.
how many lungus are in zambia? fast forward to today a few days ago a masked cadre was flashing money in bed in green pf regalia, immediately the response was is not our member, we don’t have party cards, some people are trying tarnish the image of our party…. bla bla
But how did they know this guy was talking about their lungu?
Let this be a warning to everyone. Tikki get my name out your mouth. You are obsessed
The most defamed president in the history of Zambia.
Record setter :
Highest national debt-$27 billion
Weakest national currency-K22,000/$1(non rebased)
Lowest national reserves and import cover.
The list goes on
This is very poor journalism. Kindly translate to English what the man is alleged to have uttered.
NO KAIZER YOU ARE DISGRACE TO YOUR PARTY AND TO THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA READ YOUR BIBLE
LIVITICUS … AN EYE FOR AN EYE
SO YOU STOP YOUR NONSENSE AND WE STOP OURS
AS TARINO STATED YOU ARE A FAKE AND IMPOSTER
AND PROBABLY YOU TRYING TO USE REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY
BUT ITS NOT WORKING
WARNINGS WARNINGS THREATS THREATS … YOU WERE GOING TO CLOSE THIS SITE ??? WHEN ??????????
This is so medieval. That’s all I can say.
Can someone translate the defamatory words in English?
Am surprised because am not seeing any insult in that defamatory words in that statement.
Kalok March 4, 2021 At 12:38 pm
This is so medieval. That’s all I can say.
SO SO TRUE IT’S SHOCKING BUT IT CANNOT IMPROVE UNFORTUNATELY THATS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN PEOPLE ARE SUPRESSED
ANGER CANNOT BE CONTAINED ANYMORE
THIS HAS BECOME A SINK OR SWIM SITUATION
All Zambians who have been denied the chance of living a fair life in this christian nation are speaking ill of him (call it defamation or whatever). We should all be arrested for defamation.