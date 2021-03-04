A 29-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi district is in court for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu.

Famous Kamano, a farmer who lives in Shakwema village of chief Shimbizhi’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi, is charged with defamation of The President, contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense allege that Kamano, on unknown dates but between the 1st of June, 2020 and the 25th day of February 2021, with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, did publish or caused to be published a defamatory or insulting matter when he said ‘Lungu wamutwala banoko, mukula wezu waumana, Lungu mono mu Zambia, Mukula uleke kwiba ya. Forward’,

The case is before magistrates Keagan Litia.

When he appeared in court for plea and the charge was explained to him, Kamano said he understood and pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Kamano’s lawyer Mathews Andeleki applied that his client be admitted to bail.

Mr. Andeleki said Kamano had credible witnesses, has fixed abode and is a prominent businessman.

“These are Covid-19 times and police cells are congested,” Mr. Andeleki said in applying for bail.

State prosecutors said they had no objection as long as he met all the bail conditions.

And the court has granted Kamano a K10, 000 bail with two working sureties.

The case has been adjourned to April 1, 2021 for mention and to the 12th and 13th day of the same month for trial.