9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 4, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UNIP urges oneness among political parties

By Chief Editor
44 views
9
Feature Politics UNIP urges oneness among political parties
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) has appealed to political players to embrace the spirit of oneness and develop workable ideas that will uplift the livelihoods of many Zambians.

UNIP General Secretary Alfred Banda said all political players must put their heads together regardless of their political affiliation and advise government on ways to improve the standard of living for Zambians.

Mr. Banda told ZANIS in an interview that Zambians should practice politics of continuity where the party that forms government will consider plans from the previous regime.

“This will help ensure that successive governments do not blame their predecessors for the bad economic situations that the country may face,” he said.

He stressed the need to work on the same development and governance ideas for the interest of all Zambians.

“We need to work together and help provide solutions to the economic difficulties that the country is going through because these problems affect all citizens regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.

He said it is important for government to put in place policies that will encourage Zambians to venture into agriculture which he said has the potential to generate revenue for the country.

Mr. Banda stated that the role of the opposition is not only to criticize the government but to also offer workable ideas that will benefit the Zambian people.

He said the opposition political parties are an alternative to the government hence all political players must serve the interests of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has noted that there is a need for the government to create an enabling environment that will attract Zambians who are in the diaspore to come back home and offer their human intellect for economic growth.

“I strongly believe that as Zambians, we can lift ourselves out of poverty if we come together and use the human capital that we have,” he said.

Previous articleEastern Province has greatly benefited from the Secondary School Sub-sector Expansion
Next articleGovernment to soon introduce tough anti-poaching measures

9 COMMENTS

  1. UNIP mulilo. It’s a great injustice to the Zambians for Tilyenji Chanda Kaunda to cling to power even when he knows that he has failed to make UNIP a Party of choice. It’s important for leaders to recognize their own failures and pave way for others. You have nothing to lose comrade Tilyenji

    2

  2. UNIP GO BACK TO SLEEP !!!!!!!!!!!!!
    PEOPLE HAVENT FORGOTTEN THE DAMAGE THIS PARTY DID TO THE COUNTRY
    ONCE THE KAUNDA NAME IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH THIS PARTY YOU MAY STAND A SMALL CHANCE IN YEARS TO COME
    SO GO BACK TO SLEEP DEAR COMRADES

    2

  6. Its still nice just to hear about UNIP used to hate the party but hatred left me….which ever people support the party i believe they too are reformed supporters

  9. UNIP SG, just be categorical that PF has totally failed. Don’t tell us we have to give them solutions, we are not obliged. They fail, another party enters, as simple as all that

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

ZABS certifies Meheba rice

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has awarded a certificate of conformity to Kalota agricultural cooperative of Meheba refugee...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bishop Mwamba to vie for UNIP presidency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 25
Anglican Bishop Trevor Mwamba based in Botswana and Germany has returned home to take up the UNIP Presidency. He says as a UNIP presidential...
Read more

Bridget Atanga discontinues a case against Kambwili

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Suspended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary General, Bridget Atanga has discontinued a case in which she had sued expelled National Democratic Congress (NDC) President...
Read more

Mwila urges PF members to respect party leaders

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The Luapula Province Patriotic Front Conference has closed with Francis Musunga, who is also Samfya council chairperson, being elected as new provincial chairperson. ...
Read more

NDC Faction led by Vice President insists NDC is part of the UPND Alliance

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction led by Vice President Rikki Joseph Akafumba, who now calls himself as Acting President, yesterday morning held a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.