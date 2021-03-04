The opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) has appealed to political players to embrace the spirit of oneness and develop workable ideas that will uplift the livelihoods of many Zambians.
UNIP General Secretary Alfred Banda said all political players must put their heads together regardless of their political affiliation and advise government on ways to improve the standard of living for Zambians.
Mr. Banda told ZANIS in an interview that Zambians should practice politics of continuity where the party that forms government will consider plans from the previous regime.
“This will help ensure that successive governments do not blame their predecessors for the bad economic situations that the country may face,” he said.
He stressed the need to work on the same development and governance ideas for the interest of all Zambians.
“We need to work together and help provide solutions to the economic difficulties that the country is going through because these problems affect all citizens regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.
He said it is important for government to put in place policies that will encourage Zambians to venture into agriculture which he said has the potential to generate revenue for the country.
Mr. Banda stated that the role of the opposition is not only to criticize the government but to also offer workable ideas that will benefit the Zambian people.
He said the opposition political parties are an alternative to the government hence all political players must serve the interests of the citizens.
Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has noted that there is a need for the government to create an enabling environment that will attract Zambians who are in the diaspore to come back home and offer their human intellect for economic growth.
“I strongly believe that as Zambians, we can lift ourselves out of poverty if we come together and use the human capital that we have,” he said.
Its still nice just to hear about UNIP used to hate the party but hatred left me….which ever people support the party i believe they too are reformed supporters
UNIP SG, just be categorical that PF has totally failed. Don't tell us we have to give them solutions, we are not obliged. They fail, another party enters, as simple as all that