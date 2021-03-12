9.5 C
Friday, March 12, 2021
Dr. Chilufya applies for re-adoption

By editor
Mansa Central PF Member of Parliament Chitalu Chilufya has applied for re-adoption as Member of Parliament in the coming August 12, 2021 General Elections.

Addressing his supporters that accompanied him when he handing over the application papers Dr Chilufya said he is applying for re – adoption because he wants to continue with the development that President Edgar Lungu has begun in the constituency.

Dr Chilufya who said this amid jubilations from the people said President Lungu has an agenda to development the country and that he together with the people of Mansa want to be part of development agenda.

He cited the many developments that are happening in the constituency as reason enough that the people of Mansa Central Constituency should give him and President Lungu another chance in office to continue with the development.

  4. The people are the problem. The president fired this crooked man for a reason. The people of Mansa should request for a different more stable person to represent them and Zambia at the National Assembly. In fact the ACC and DEC need to re-investigate dr chilufya. Zambia loses because the people don’t question everything.

