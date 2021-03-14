9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Feature Politics
Freedom Sikazwe applies to recontest Mpulungu seat

By Chief Editor
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Mpulungu constituency has started receiving applications from people who wish to stand for different positions under the party ticket in this year’s general elections.

Constituency Secretary, James Ng’andu has since urged every one wishing to contest the various positions under the party ticket to bring their applications to the office.

Mr. Ng’andu revealed that his office has so far received two applications from people wishing to contest the parliamentary seat and another two for council chairperson position.

“We would like to call upon any party member who would want to contest at any level to bring an application.” He said

Mr. Ng’andu said his office will continue to receive applications until the closing date which is March 20, 2021.

“We have so far received applications from Freedom Sikazwe and Leornard Mbao at Parliamentary level and Deo Sichilengwe and George Tembo at council Chairperson Level.” He explained

He added that his office has also received applications from candidates in different wards who want to contest as councilors.

And incumbent Mpulungu Member of Parliament, Freedom Sikazwe has also successfully tendered in his application to recontest his seat.

Mr. Sikazwe explained that he feels he has not finished his service to the people of Mpulungu.

He said he is honored that the people of Mpulungu gave him a chance to serve them and he is ready to continue if they allow him.

“We have achieved a lot with the people of Mpulungu and we will still work hard to achieve more if they allow me to serve them.” He said

  1. “…….Mr. Sikazwe explained that he feels he has not finished his service to the people of Mpulungu……”

    That is all these theives say , the lot of them…

    “…..have not finished……..blah blah blah “

