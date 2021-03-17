9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Serenje man kills barman for refusing to serve him

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Serenje man kills barman for refusing to serve him
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 35-year-old man of Serenje district in Central Province has been murdered after he refused to sell beer to a customer. Richard Shupa, a farmer and barman of Fitebo area, was murdered on Monday by a client he declined to sell beer to.

Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga confirmed the incident to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr. Katanga said the deceased was murdered by Gift Mwape aged 32, also of Fitebo area.

He explained that on Sunday around 21:00hrs, Mwape went to a bar where Shupa was a barman and demanded that the latter sells some beer to him even after the place had been closed.

Mr. Katanga said since the bar had closed, Shupa declined to sell beer to his client and on Monday morning, Mwape returned to the bar to ask why Shupa could not attend to his demands the previous night.

The Central Province Police Commissioner explained that in the process of asking, Mwape pushed Shupa who fell to the ground and died.

“I can confirm the death of Richard Shupa 35, a farmer of Fitebo. He was pushed, fell to the ground and died by Gift Mwape 32, of the same area,” Mr. Katanga said.

He added that Mwape is in police custody while Shupa’s body is laying in Serenje district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr. Katanga has since advised members of the public to learn to resolve issues amicably by either seeking help from police or other people.

Previous articleReligious Affairs Minister reacts to video where Dora Siliya was being insulted

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Serenje man kills barman for refusing to serve him

A 35-year-old man of Serenje district in Central Province has been murdered after he refused to sell beer to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Over 1800 Women Targeted, Financial Literacy Programme

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Over 1800 women in Kapiri Mposhi district in Central Province, are earmarked to receive technical skills in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. This will...
Read more

ZESCO to connect Shangombo to national grid

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) says it is in the process of connecting Shangombo and other areas in Western Province to the national electricity...
Read more

NHIMA to register residents in Katete

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) is this month embarking on registering the informal sector. This expansion to cover the informal sector is in...
Read more

78 year old man commits suicide after being accused of bewitching and killing his wife

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
A 78 year old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has committed suicide. Confirming the incident to ZANIS in Chifunabuli, Luapula Province...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.