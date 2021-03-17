A 35-year-old man of Serenje district in Central Province has been murdered after he refused to sell beer to a customer. Richard Shupa, a farmer and barman of Fitebo area, was murdered on Monday by a client he declined to sell beer to.

Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga confirmed the incident to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr. Katanga said the deceased was murdered by Gift Mwape aged 32, also of Fitebo area.

He explained that on Sunday around 21:00hrs, Mwape went to a bar where Shupa was a barman and demanded that the latter sells some beer to him even after the place had been closed.

Mr. Katanga said since the bar had closed, Shupa declined to sell beer to his client and on Monday morning, Mwape returned to the bar to ask why Shupa could not attend to his demands the previous night.

The Central Province Police Commissioner explained that in the process of asking, Mwape pushed Shupa who fell to the ground and died.

“I can confirm the death of Richard Shupa 35, a farmer of Fitebo. He was pushed, fell to the ground and died by Gift Mwape 32, of the same area,” Mr. Katanga said.

He added that Mwape is in police custody while Shupa’s body is laying in Serenje district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr. Katanga has since advised members of the public to learn to resolve issues amicably by either seeking help from police or other people.