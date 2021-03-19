THE Lamba Lima Swaka Association of Zambia (LLASWAZ) has endorsed the candidature of Former Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale as Member Paliament for Masaiti Central Constituency.

The Association says they are supporting the candidacy of Mr Mwale on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket because they believe he would represent the pipo of Masaiti well.

At a press briefing held in Ndola, Association President Jimmy Katanga Musuka said Mr Mwale has a heart and respect for the people of Masaiti.

Mr Musuka said Mr Mwale has demonstrated that he can lead and help the people of Masaiti in development.

“Stardy Mwale is a suitable man for Masaiti which is PF stronghold. He visits the people of Masaiti and helps them in so many ways,We want here in Masaiti,” he said.

He said Mr Mwale was born and bred in Masaiti and that his current investments in Masaiti had created jobs for the locals.

Other aspiring Members of Parliament endorsed for the forthcoming general elections by the association include Emmanuel Kasambo for Mpongwe Constituency on the PF ticket, Leonard Fungulwe as MP for Lufwanyama under the UPND.

The others are Stabiso Tshili as MP for Ngambwe in central province, Ellen Gregolack for Luanshya mayor and Diana Mosi for Masaiti District Chairperson.

Mr Musuku however urged party officials from both the opposition and ruling party to adopt candidates that were capable of representing the people and not on a monetary basis.