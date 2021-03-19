9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 19, 2021
Lamba Association endorse Stardy Mwale for Masaiti Central seat

THE Lamba Lima Swaka Association of Zambia (LLASWAZ) has endorsed the candidature of Former Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale as Member Paliament for Masaiti Central Constituency.

The Association says they are supporting the candidacy of Mr Mwale on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket because they believe he would represent the pipo of Masaiti well.

At a press briefing held in Ndola, Association President Jimmy Katanga Musuka said Mr Mwale has a heart and respect for the people of Masaiti.

Mr Musuka said Mr Mwale has demonstrated that he can lead and help the people of Masaiti in development.

“Stardy Mwale is a suitable man for Masaiti which is PF stronghold. He visits the people of Masaiti and helps them in so many ways,We want here in Masaiti,” he said.

He said Mr Mwale was born and bred in Masaiti and that his current investments in Masaiti had created jobs for the locals.

Other aspiring Members of Parliament endorsed for the forthcoming general elections by the association include Emmanuel Kasambo for Mpongwe Constituency on the PF ticket, Leonard Fungulwe as MP for Lufwanyama under the UPND.

The others are Stabiso Tshili as MP for Ngambwe in central province, Ellen Gregolack for Luanshya mayor and Diana Mosi for Masaiti District Chairperson.

Mr Musuku however urged party officials from both the opposition and ruling party to adopt candidates that were capable of representing the people and not on a monetary basis.

4 COMMENTS

  2. This is a man who was accused of corruption and now he is standing? African politics is sad, you are viewed as a hero if you are corrupt.

    1

  3. Stardy Mwale is a thief, ask president Edgar Lungu, confirmed by Bowman Lusambo.
    Stardy Mwale is supposed to be prosecuted for having swindled GRZ Kmillions received dubiously and to date, has never constructed a maternity clinic in Kabushi Ndola. PF is full of thieves

  4. And that Association is full of thieves themselves and that is why they are pushing for one of their thieves to be sent to parliament so they can continue to steal through tenders with inflated figures. These thieves will stop at nothing but time is near when pay back will soon come.

