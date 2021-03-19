9.5 C
Mutundo Stars Stay Top of Copperbelt Div 1

Revived Mutondo Stars stayed top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division One table following a 2-2 draw against Jumulo FC in a midweek rescheduled match at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe

Mutondo rallied in this delayed Week One match to salvage a point from the Kitwe derby.

The match came just 48 hours after Mutondo edged Jumulo 1-0 in the reverse fixture played at Garden Park Stadium.

Strikers Chisha Kampamba and Chataba Kabole were the scorers for Mutondo after Kunda Musonda gave Jumulo a sixth minute lead.

Mutondo were heading for a double when Jumulo equalised minutes away from the final whistle.

Both teams have 24 points but Mutondo Stars have a superior goal difference over Jumulo.

Meanwhile, Mutondo’s next fixture is against Mufulira Police on Sunday in Kitwe.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, there were wins for Ndola United, Luanshya United and Young Power.

FAZ Copperbelt Division One – Rescheduled Week 1 Results

Mufulira United 0-0 Miseshi Blues Stars

Zambezi Portland 0-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Jumulo 2-2 Mutondo Stars

Roan United 0-2 Police Blue Eagles

Ndola United 1-0 Young Nkana

Luanshya United 3-1 Konkola Mine Police

Copperbelt Buffaloes 0-1 Young Power

Chingola Police 2-1 Mufulira Blackpool

