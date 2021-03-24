By Percy Chanda UPND – Chairman for Mines

The PF leadership has been involved in so many scandals making it so unpopular and very easy to defeat in August elections. The PF leadership has lost respect and credibility from the majority Zambians. It is very difficult for PF to know its strength and weaknesses using bribery as a yard stick. Bribery is not a good tool to measure ones popularity. PF wants Zambians to praise them for putting up disposable roads. This is like asking your children at home to sing songs of praise for buying them a 10 kg bag of mealie meal after squandering your pay. We all know that a good chunk of our money has been stolen by the same PF. Zambians will teach them a lesson that they shall live to remember.

On August 12 Zambians will be voting in order to kick out the entire PF and not individuals. Zambians have a bone to chew with PF for destroying their lives. PF cannot reverse the damage it has done to the economy. Zambians have been reduced to beggars by this PF regime. Zambians will be voting bearing in mind that PF has people who entered politics with no bank accounts but today are millionaires with offshore accounts.

Parents will be voting for the future of their children and grand children. Youths will be taking on PF for destroying their future; after spending so many years in schools, colleges and universities only to end up on the streets selling talk time. Mothers will be entering the polling booth knowing HH will fix the economy and reduce the cost of living. Fathers will be entering the polling booth with a view of kicking out PF for reducing their status in society and causing death to their friends that have died from depression.

Retirees will be motivated to kick out PF for failing to pay them their terminal benefits but declared them as a disaster, when it’s PF that has been a disaster to their lives. Employees will also wake up early in the morning and cast their votes in protest of being over taxed. Students will also queue up to fix PF for denying them 100% bursary. Other Zambians will fix PF for gassing and giving them expired drugs. This is what we call unity of purpose.