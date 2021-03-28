Pride and honour are at stake this Monday as Zambia closes another forgettable AFCON qualifying chapter.

Chipolopolo face Zimbabwe on March 29 in their final Group H qualifier in Harare.

Down and out, and in last place, Zambia seek their second Group H victory after three defeats, one win and a draw as they bid to make a respectable exit from the qualifiers after failing to reach the AFCON for a record third successive time.

Zambia’s qualifying race ended on March 25 when they drew 3-3 at home with Algeria at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Group H leaders Algeria have qualified together with second placed Zimbabwe on 11 and 8 points respectively.

“We need to find a solution in front of us. We have a match against Zimbabwe on Monday and it is a question of pride of the nation,” Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said.

“The players have given everything that was asked from them unfortunately the best was not enough to give us that much needed victory (against Algeria).”

The match will see the return of defenders Tandi Mwape of DR Congo giants TP Mazembe and Power Dynamos’ Zachariah Chilongoshi.

Chilongoshi and Mwape missed the Algeria match due to suspension.

But missing from the Harare trip will be midfielder Nathan Sinkala who has been released from camp.

The midfielder from South African side Stellenbosch FC had a dismal display against Algeria last Thursday night that saw him substituted in the 30th minute of the first half and was replaced by his SA PSL-based compatriot Roderick Kabwe of Black Leopards.

Meanwhile, revenge is in the air for Zambia who want to settle a score with Zimbabwe after they were beaten 2-1 in first leg at Heroes Stadium on November 19, 2019.