Mazabuka District Commissioner Jane Chirwa has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu has given Mazabuka District over One thousand bags of Mealie meal for distribution to vulnerable communities.

Ms Chirwa said the One thousand 25 kg bags of breakfast Mealie meal we’re received in the District last week.

The D.C told ZANIS in an interview that President Lungu has since instructed her office to identify among others those whose fields were submerged in water and are likely not to harvest anything.

Ms. Chirwa added that President Lungu is also concerned with the welfare of the vulnerable families and should therefore be given the Mealie meal as well.

She said the District Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has since started identifying beneficiaries to receive the mealie meal.

Ms Chirwa has since thanked the President for showing so much love to the people of Mazabuka whom she said have continued to receive various forms of relief from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).