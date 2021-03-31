Chongwe District Commissioner (DC) Robster Mwanza has cautioned civil servants in the area against involving themselves in political activities in this election’s year.

Mr. Mwanza stated that he will not tolerate any public service worker who will be involved in any political activities.

He said government workers are expected to exhibit high levels of professionalism at all times as guided by the code of conduct for public service workers.

Mr. Mwanza said this during an interview with ZANIS in Chongwe today.

Mr. Mwanza also implored youths in Chongwe to avoid being used as perpetrators for political violence during this year’s campaign for the general elections.

“I am encouraging every youth in the district to refuse to be used to cause violence by anyone this year. Instead, let young people should focus on activities which will help them to improve their livelihood such as education, sports, art and entrepreneurship,” Mr. Mwanza said.

Mr. Mwanza urged youths to be respectful to elders and leaders regardless of their political affiliation.

He further called on young people to use social media responsibly and not for character assassination.