Wednesday, March 31, 2021
General News
Man dies in mine accident

By Photo Editor
A miner has dead while another one has sustained serious injuries in a mine accident at Ruida mines in Kasempa district of the North-western.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the sad development which occurred on March 30, 2021 at around 22:00 hours.

Mr Njase identified the deceased as Davies Ngungu aged 25 years and the injured as Luckson Kolito both employees at Ruida mines in Jifumpa area.

He disclosed that a rock fell on the victims while working at the mine’s underground section.

Mr Njase added that the accident was reported by Morgan Kazemba, the human resource manager at Ruida mines.

“The body of the deceased Luckson Ngungu has been removed from the mine and deposited into Mukinge mission hospital mortuary awaiting for postmortem,” he said.

Mr Njase added that the injured person was admitted at Mukinge mission hospital.

