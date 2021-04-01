9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 1, 2021
type here...
General NewsRural News
Updated:

RSTA streams some services to Kapiri council

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News RSTA streams some services to Kapiri council
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kapiri Mposhi Town Council aimed at decentralizing provision some of its services to the district.

Under the MoU Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has been engaged to issue Vehicle Road Tax, inspection of vehicle roadworthiness for fitness certificates to motorists in the district and surrounding areas.

Representing RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Gladwel Banda, Principal Licensing Officer, Anthony Chewe signed the MoU on behalf of the Agency while Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba signed for the Council.

Under the arrangement, the Council will be entitled to a four percent commission.

Mr. Chewe said the MoU was signed in order to take RTSA services nearer to motorists in the district.

He said RTSA has embarked on a programme to pilot issuance of Road Tax and examination of motor vehicles through selected Local Authorities in the country.

” It’s a statutory requirement for motor vehicles to be certified roadworthy before they can be used on public roads therefore this MoU will ease challenges motorists encounter in accessing RTSA services in Kapiri Mposhi and surrounding areas,” Mr Chewe said.

And Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba noted that the MoU has come as a relief to motorists in the district.

Mr Zimba explained that currently, motorists drive to Kabwe or Ndola for all RTSA services.

“On the part of motorists it has been very expensive to always get to Kabwe or Ndola just for the vehicle fitness certificate this MoU is a big relief to them,” Mr Zimba said.

Mr Zimba assured that the Council will diligently perform to the expectation of RTSA and motorists in the area.

He urged motorists to take advantage of the initiative which had brought RTSA services nearer to them to ensure that they comply with the Road Traffic Act.

Previous articleGovt prepares for tourists return

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

RSTA streams some services to Kapiri council

The Road Transport and Safety Agency () has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kapiri Mposhi Town Council...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Find sustainable ways of raising funds- church told

Rural News Photo Editor - 0
Serenje Constituency Member of Parliament, Maxwell Kabanda has advised churches to find sustainable ways of raising funds. Mr Kabanda said this during a...
Read more

Police caution political parties

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 8
The Zambia Police has called on the political party leadership in Mkushi district to ensure that party members understand and adhere to the stipulations...
Read more

Nursing school gets bus empowerment

General News Photo Editor - 8
Solwezi Catholic Diocese Bishop Charles Kasonde has thanked government for procuring a bus, to ease transport challenges at Luwi collage of nursing in...
Read more

Enhance sensitisation on Elephantiasis drug administration- Solwezi DC

General News Photo Editor - 2
Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has called for enhanced sensitisation on the importance of the elephantiasis mass drug administration, slated for April 12th...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.