The Road Transport and Safety Agency ( ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kapiri Mposhi Town Council aimed at decentralizing provision some of its services to the district.

Under the MoU Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has been engaged to issue Vehicle Road Tax, inspection of vehicle roadworthiness for fitness certificates to motorists in the district and surrounding areas.

Representing RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Gladwel Banda, Principal Licensing Officer, Anthony Chewe signed the MoU on behalf of the Agency while Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba signed for the Council.

Under the arrangement, the Council will be entitled to a four percent commission.

Mr. Chewe said the MoU was signed in order to take RTSA services nearer to motorists in the district.

He said RTSA has embarked on a programme to pilot issuance of Road Tax and examination of motor vehicles through selected Local Authorities in the country.

” It’s a statutory requirement for motor vehicles to be certified roadworthy before they can be used on public roads therefore this MoU will ease challenges motorists encounter in accessing RTSA services in Kapiri Mposhi and surrounding areas,” Mr Chewe said.

And Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba noted that the MoU has come as a relief to motorists in the district.

Mr Zimba explained that currently, motorists drive to Kabwe or Ndola for all RTSA services.

“On the part of motorists it has been very expensive to always get to Kabwe or Ndola just for the vehicle fitness certificate this MoU is a big relief to them,” Mr Zimba said.

Mr Zimba assured that the Council will diligently perform to the expectation of RTSA and motorists in the area.

He urged motorists to take advantage of the initiative which had brought RTSA services nearer to them to ensure that they comply with the Road Traffic Act.