9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 2, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Standard Bank Brazil ready to fund SADC import and export sectors

By Chief Editor
45 views
3
Economy Standard Bank Brazil ready to fund SADC import and export sectors
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Standard Bank Brazil which is one of the major financing institutions in Sub Saharan Africa says it is ready to fund import and export sectors between Southern African Development Community (SADC) member States and Brazil.

Speaking when she addressed Brazil’s SADC Group of Ambassadors during a virtual meeting, Standard Bank Brazil Chief Executive Officer Natalia Dias said she was gratified that the financial institution had already set the ball rolling with the Sugar and Bio Fuel sectors in Zambia.

Ms Dias said Standard Bank Brazil, that trades as Stanbic Bank in Africa has renewed its commitment in supporting the SADC region in developing sectors such as Agricultural Technology, Construction, Manufacturing and Mining through providing financial aid to boost the economies of individual African countries.

“I therefore encourage the SADC Head of Missions to select investment projects in the Agricultural Sector that can easily transform their country’s food security and enhance the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Mwamba is elated with the financial institution’s commitment to support sectors that are instrumental to economic growth, such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Dr Mwamba told the banking group that funding the sectors in Zambia should be prioritised as both government and the private sector stand ready to promote trade and investment.

Mr Mwamba further called on the Bank to support Africa in business ventures that have the capacity to improve imports and exports for individual countries.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s SADC group of Ambassadors Chairperson Gamiliel Munguambe who is also Mozambique’s Ambassador to Brazil, described SADC and Standard Bank of Brazil business meeting as a back-bone to economic sustainability.

The meeting was aimed at promoting trade and investment opportunities in Africa.

All the SADC diplomats in Brasilia were unanimous in their plea for Standard Bank Brazil, a representative office of South Africa’s Standard Bank group to provide financial muscle to the trade between SADC and Brazil.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane.

Previous articleHealth Minister Threatens to Close Learning Institutions Not Complying with Covid-19 Guidelines
Next articleChinama Regrets GBFC’s Failure to Beat Nkana

3 COMMENTS

  2. A sign of international confidence in the zambian economy. To the f00l above called managanizo, no one in the world goes around willingly giving out money to others. Don’t be a punk

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Off To Tanzania For CAF Confed Cup Date Against Namungo

Nkana this morning left for Tanzania ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group D game against Namungo in Dar-es...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZCCM-IH shareholders endorse 90% acquisition in Mopani

Economy Chief Editor - 27
Shareholders in ZCCM-IH have overwhelmingly supported its acquisition of a 90% stake in Mopani Copper Mines (MCM). Glencore agreed the sale of its majority stake...
Read more

Former BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya lands top World Bank post

Economy Chief Editor - 23
Donor and borrower country representatives of the International Development Association (IDA) have selected Zambia’s Dr. Denny Kalyalya as the Independent Co-Chair of IDA’s twentieth...
Read more

Beer prices go up

Economy Chief Editor - 19
The retail price for beer will go up from today after Zambian Breweries, one the major producers of the commodity announced a sharp price...
Read more

UPND to ensure local industries are revived to create Employment once in power

Economy Chief Editor - 1
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda says once elected into office the party will ensure that local industries are revived...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.