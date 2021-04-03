Former United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Charles Kakoma said that he left UPND because he felt betrayed for choosing to sideline him and the people of North Western Province.
Speaking at a PF Mobilisation rally in Chavuma District of North-Western Province where more than 600 people defected from UPND to PF, Mr. Kakoma wondered what UPND would do to North-Western Province if they were to form Government.
“You saw me leaving the UPND to join the PF just a few days ago. That move was necessitated by you people who felt betrayed by the UPND for choosing to sideline me and you in the party. God forbid but imagine what they could do if they were in government,” Mr. Kakoma said.
Mr Kakoma assured the people of Chavuma and North-Western Province that President Lungu and the PF means well for them as could be seen from the development that he has rolled out in the area, adding that joined the ruling party because he wants to continue serving the people by lobbying for more development to come to North-Western Province hence the need for the locals to support President Lungu and the PF.
He has assured the residents that more development is guaranteed to come to Chavuma Distrcit and the entire Western Province and urged the residents to remain committed to their pledge to support President Lungu and the PF in the August polls and also called on everyone who wishes to join the party not to hold themselves back.
Speaking at the same event Minister of Foreigh Affairs Joseph Malanji said he was impressed with the overwhelming response by the residents in the area who have resolved to work with the government of President Lungu to take development to all parts of the country.
“It is good to see that the people of Chavuma District and North-Western Province as a whole are beginning to realize that President Edgar Lungu and the PF government has their best interests at heart despite the malicious accusations levelled against him by some people who want to sow confusion everywhere,” Hon. Malanji said.
Hon. Malanji has assured them that more development is poised to come to the area soon because President Lungu has vowed to transform the area into a hub of economic activity to uplift the standards of living for the residents.
GBM felt betrayed, Kakoma felt betrayed, Kapita felt betrayed too, so should we say UPND got a big problem? I think so too.
The fall of North Western province in full swing. It’s a deadly blow for hh and his upnd. For 5 years, hh and his propaganda team have shown their supporters that Edgar Lungu is the worst, yet he has outmanouvered them politically again. M’membe lived through KK to Sata, but found his match in Lungu. Prospects of a PF victory grow ever larger while a upnd defeat looks ever real with N/Western now very shaky.
Malanji and kakoma that is a very powerful team right there. These are men.
We already knew about this. Hh is a very divisive crook. He can only flourish where he rules by divisive elements. Before we knew about hh, the word tribalism was unheard of Zambia. Since he came on political scene, tribalism has become prevalent among many.
Kakoma welcome to the home of: “Uubomba Mwibala Alya Mwibala ” where there is plenty of Money and People are “living well”.Who doesn’t know that Charles Kakoma was heavily bribed by PF to defect. We didn’t know that during Easter Charles Kakoma would betray his friend HH for 3 pieces of silver. Who knew that Charles Kakoma is another Judas Iscariot? Corruption in PF is Rampant and we can all see it.
Kudos to HH for remaining principled and steadfast. Zambian politics are littered with opportunists. HH has been in opposition for a long time standing up against mediocrity. Our Country has huge potential, but first we should get rid of the toxic politics peddled by PF and other mediocre elements like Tayali etal. I will tell my kids in future, “be like HH, that is a man.” Kakoma should renounce his citizenship, I am ashamed to be country-mates with such cowards.
It’s unfortunate that Charles Kakoma is justifying his defection to PF on tribal and regional lines. He has joined PF to further divide the People rather than unite them. Charles Koma was obviously bought to bring the North Western Province vote to PF. We hope People in NWP not be woodwinked into supporting PF blindly by their prodigal son. Another 5 years under ECL and PF will spell disaster for Zambians. Voting for ECL is as bad as committing suicide. The writing is on the wall.
It is common sense to ridicule your ex every time you divorce them, there is nobody who will leave their grouping and adorn with good deeds. Kakoma is simply being human and that does not mean that what he is saying is the truth. Equally some folks who have left PF they have said such nonsense to justify their leaving and to look like they are the victims. Most of these are just unprincipled men and women who are selfish and betrayed their party just because they felt they should have gotten a certain position in the ranking. GBM said all sorts of rubbish about president Edgar Lungu and was traveling the country praising HH until he realised he was being squeezed too much by the ruling party and made a U turn. I wish our politicians would grow up and base issue on real issues not the…
This Charles Kakoma is one man who has under estimated the people of NW…these are not our gullible brothers and sisters of the East who standfest with the ruling Party of the day. Any way I can not wait for the people to rid us of all these old politicians of yesterday without no principles.
