Updated:

Local Fuel Transporters Agree to Reduce Rates to Match Foreign Competitors

Local Fuel Transporters Agree to Reduce Rates to Match Foreign Competitors
Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa
Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa
The Local Transporters for fule have agreed to reduce oil transportation rates after consultations with the Oil Marketing Companies(OMC) following reports that OMCs had opted to use foreign transporters because local companies charged exorbitant prices.

According to Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa, the Local Transporters’ rates have been reduced to match those of the foreign transporters from Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that this comes afters the presidential directive to actualize the 50 percent fuel supply for local transporters.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that the OMCs opted to work with foreign transporters as the Zambian transporters were more expensive by 10 dollars per tonne.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that now that the Local Transporters have reduced the rates, there was now no reason for the OMCs not to use Zambian transporters.

Mr. Nkhuwa further said that the situation has been normalized as Zambia has enough fuel as of today going forward and has notified the public that there is no shortage of fuel.

Mr. Nkhuwa said his ministry, as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport and Communication, are engaging with Mozambique and Tanzania to handle the situation using diplomatic channels where Zambia drivers are being mistreated abroad.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu directed the Ministry of energy to immediately implement the 50 percent transportation of fuel allocated to Zambian drivers without delay and that the 50 percent allocation should be complied with without delay.

According to Transport Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, President Lungu also directed that the delivery of fuel to various destinations should immediately start.

The directive follows a report submitted to President Lungu by Mr. Kafwaya who was tasked to get to the ground on what led to sit in Protest by Zambian fuel Tanker Drivers.

Mr. Kafwaya told journalists at a media briefing that President Lungu had also directed his ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Energy to inquire into the treatment of Zambian drivers both in Zambia and at various ports outside the country.

Mr. Kafwaya has assured the Tanker Drivers that the Presidential directive will be implemented without fail and has since urged the Tanker drivers to start offloading fuel now that their grievances have been resolved by President LUNGU.

Previous articleMuchinga endorse President Lungu for April convention

