Photo Gallery Updated: April 7, 2021 President Lungu Files in Nomination Papers in Pictures By Photo Editor April 7, 2021 45 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu Files in Nomination Papers in Pictures Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com 1. President Edgar Lungu being received by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila when the President arrived to file nominations at the PF Secretariat. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Previous articlePresident Lungu seeks adoption LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Photo GalleryPhoto Editor - April 7, 20210President Lungu Files in Nomination Papers in Pictures1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Read more Headlines President Lungu seeks adoption Chief Editor - April 7, 2021 Sports Nkana Host Forest Rangers on Thursday sports - April 7, 2021 Feature Politics President Lungu has met developmental deliverables – Chilufya Chief Editor - April 7, 2021 Rural News Royal establishment announces Chief Makasa’s death officially Chief Editor - April 7, 2021 More Articles In This Category The hand over housing units to Zambia Police in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 4, 2021 29 Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the construction of police housing units and offices by the government is a demonstration of its commitment to... Read more Botswana President Visits Zambia in Pictures Photo Gallery Photo Editor - April 2, 2021 19 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. Read more Gwembe youth cooperatives empowered Economy Photo Editor - March 23, 2021 8 Gwembe District Commissioner (DC), and Timothy Siakaziba says government has disbursed over K150, 000 under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to youth... Read more GIZ donates to Kawambwa health facilities Economy Photo Editor - March 23, 2021 3 The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has donated anthropometric equipment and under five cards to health facilities in Kawambwa district, Luapula province. The... Read more - Advertisement -