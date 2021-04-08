The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested 10 people in Eastern and Copperbelt Provinces for trafficking in over 900 kilogrammes of loose cannabis.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Mathias Kamanga said the four suspects from Lusaka have since been convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mr Kamanga identified the suspects who were arrested in Lusaka as Stanley Kunda, aged 34, Melvin Chola aged 27, Joseph Tembo aged 28 and Moses Banda aged 29 all residents of Lusaka’s John Leing Compound.

“The four were intercepted at Nyalungwe National Parks Wildlife Checkpoint in Nyimba where they were found with nine polythene sacks containing dry loose cannabis weighing 865 kilograms,” he disclosed.

Mr Kamanga further named the suspects who were arrested on the Copperbelt Province as Kelvin Chileshe aged 26, Memory Chisenga aged 41, Shadreck Chinyala aged 26, John Mumba aged 50, Joseph Mumba aged 42 and Lewis Mwengwe aged 26.

He said the suspects were intercepted at Sabina Toll gate in Kalulushi and were jointly charged for trafficking in dry loose cannabis weighing 41 kilograms contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

‘The suspects appeared in court and John Mumba pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour,” he said.

Mr Kamanga said the case was adjourned for commencement of trial with regard to the other suspects.

He disclosed that another suspect Ray Russel, aged 40 of Ganatone in Kitwe was arrested for trafficking in 4.5kg of marijuana contrary to the laws of Zambia.

“The suspect was initially apprehended by Zambia Police Service for Gender Based Violence (GBV) offences and upon searching him, was found with some balls of Marijuana. The case was reported to the Drug Enforcement Commission Kitwe Office and a search was conducted at his house which led to the seizure of 4.5kg loose marijuana,” he disclosed.

Mr Kamanga revealed that investigations conducted by the Commission have established that there is a link between and Drug abuse and violence especially GBV.

He has since appealed to members of the public to stop drug abuse as it leads to vices such as GBV, which is against the beliefs and values of the country.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today.