A UK-based TV production company is making a Paralympics documentary series that will include a full episode on Zambia’s sole Paralympics representative at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Monica Munga.

The sight-impaired albino athlete from Chipata will represent Zambia in the 400 meters during the Paralympics that will be held after the Olympics from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo.

The delayed Summer Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom His Excellency Lieutenant General Paul Mihova praised Airbloom Media in a statement issued by the London Missions First Secretary, Press and Public Relations,Abigail Chaponda for putting the spotlight on Munga in their forthcoming 2020 Paralympics documentary series entitled “Against All Odds.”

“Paralympics demonstrate immense strength of character and courage to defeat mental and physical impediments. Paralympics are inspirational because they demonstrate that impossibilities can be possible. The Paralympics also build awareness of mental and physical disabilities in the hope of creating a better life for those with frailties,” said High Commissioner Mihova.

Meanwhile, Munga hopes her appearance in the Airbloom Media documentary will inspire other disabled athletes to take up Paralympics.

“I want to serve as an inspiration for all the disabled people in my country,” she said.

Munga is currently preparing for the Tokyo Games in Lusaka under the watchful eye of her coach Crispin Mwale.