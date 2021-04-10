Shepolopolo were thumped 3-1 by South Africa in an international friendly at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambian side is warming up for the delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer.

Zambia gave away an early lead to lose to Banyana Banyana.

Skipper Barbra Banda gave Zambia a 19th minute lead that lasted for twenty minutes as Nako Matlou equalised for the home side.

South Africa took a 2-1 lead into the half time break thanks to Matlou’s second goal in the afternoon that came in the 34rd minute.

Thembi Kgatlana put the scoreline beyond Zambia’s reach when grabbing South Africa’s third seven minutes after the break.

Meanwhile, Zambia is scheduled to host Kenya in another friendly at the month-end.