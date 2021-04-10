9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 10, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Fall To Banyana

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Fall To Banyana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo were thumped 3-1 by South Africa in an international friendly at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambian side is warming up for the delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer.

Zambia gave away an early lead to lose to Banyana Banyana.

Skipper Barbra Banda gave Zambia a 19th minute lead that lasted for twenty minutes as Nako Matlou equalised for the home side.

South Africa took a 2-1 lead into the half time break thanks to Matlou’s second goal in the afternoon that came in the 34rd minute.

Thembi Kgatlana put the scoreline beyond Zambia’s reach when grabbing South Africa’s third seven minutes after the break.

Meanwhile, Zambia is scheduled to host Kenya in another friendly at the month-end.

Previous articleInfrastructure development critical to industrial agenda – President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Fall To Banyana

Shepolopolo were thumped 3-1 by South Africa in an international friendly at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Leaders Zesco United Make it Seven Straight League Wins

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United stayed firmly ahead in the 2020/2021FAZ Super Division title race on Saturday after picking up their seventh successive league win. The eight-time champions...
Read more

2020 Paralympics Envoy Munga To Feature in UK TV Documentary

Sports sports - 1
A UK-based TV production company is making a Paralympics documentary series that will include a full episode on Zambia's sole Paralympics representative at the...
Read more

Nkana Eye 6-Pointer Against Namungo

Sports sports - 0
Nkana hope to make further gains in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup when they host Namungo of Tanzania this Sunday at Levy...
Read more

Shepolopolo Seek Positive Result in Banyana Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo are in South Africa to face Banyana Banyana in a friendly match in Johannesburg on Saturday. Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambian side is warming up...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.