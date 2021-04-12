Banyana Banyana South Africa coach Desiree Ellis says Shepolopolo must improve to compete favourably at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

Ellis’s Banyana Banyana on Saturday thumped the Zambian women 3-1 in an international friendly played in Johannesburg.

In a post-match interview, Ellis said the Shepolopolo bench should work on the players’ fitness.

“I think our defense won the game first. They made sure Barbra I think had one shot at goal but we nullified Rachael Nachula who was another threat and Grace Chanda as well,” she said.

Eliss added that over reliance on captain and striker Barbra Banda is negatively affecting Zambia’s performance.

“And I think maybe the reliance on Barbra too much, to play other players in I think that will help out the team,” Ellis said.

“I think conditioning is key. We always say if we are in good physical shape because we can play then we can match any team.”