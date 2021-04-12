The Chinsali Magistrate court has sentenced Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe, to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for charges of assault and abduction of two police officers.

ZANIS reports that, Senior Resident Magistrate, Julius Malata, has however, suspended the sentence to 2 years in which Mr Kangombe should not commit a similar offence.

Magistrate Matala , has also ordered that the K300 which was paid to the two police officers for transport by the convict be forfeited to the state according to article 355 of the criminal procedure court chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia.

On April 7 ,2021, Magistrate Malata found Kang’ombe guilty on charges of assault and abduction of two police officers.