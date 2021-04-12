9.5 C
Kangombe goes in 12moths

The Chinsali Magistrate court has sentenced Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe, to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for charges of assault and abduction of two police officers.

ZANIS reports that, Senior Resident Magistrate, Julius Malata, has however, suspended the sentence to 2 years in which Mr Kangombe should not commit a similar offence.

Magistrate Matala , has also ordered that the K300 which was paid to the two police officers for transport by the convict be forfeited to the state according to article 355 of the criminal procedure court chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia.

On April 7 ,2021, Magistrate Malata found Kang’ombe guilty on charges of assault and abduction of two police officers.

  1. please report the case properly , it is our prayer that it is the K10,000.00 and sun suspended two years sentence .

    May the good lord God be glorified

  2. The young man’s political career has been destroyed by Lazzy….at least the boy didn’t go to kiss Lazzy’s ring like BUFFOON CK

    1

