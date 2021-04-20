United Party for National Development (UPND) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has officially ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking at a colorful ceremony held in Lusaka, Professor Lungwangwa said he decided to join the Patriotic Front and make a public commitment now that he has been adopted to ensure that President Lungu wins with a sweeping, convincing, and resounding victory in Western province.

Professor Lungwangwa said they will work as a team with his colleagues to mobilize the people of the Western province for PF.

He has assured President Lungu that he will rally behind him.

“Lack of peace in Africa is the biggest challenge. Zambia is an oasis of peace and tranquility in African. Let’s work together to make Zambia remain united by getting rid of violence, tribalism, hate speech and regionalism. The DNA of the UPND party is bitterness, violence, and hatred. We should build bridges of unity,” Professor Lungwangwa said.

He said there is no party apart from PF that has clearly outlined what it wants to do for Zambia.

“We have been watching, reading, and analyzing what the PF stands for. The PF Government has taken steps to address economic issues pertaining to development. We want to strengthen this developmental trajectory that is why we have come forward to come with the humbleness of the heart,” Professor Lungwangwa said.

“Lusaka has transformed, driving in Lusaka is something Zambians should be proud of. I know where I left the projects under the ministry of transport and communications and deserves our support, commitment and President Lungu deserves to win so that all these achievements can continue. It is our responsibility of all Zambians to make it possible,” He said.