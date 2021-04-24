9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Sports
Nkana Lose on Ngonga and Chambeshi's Debut

Nkana have lost 2-1 to Indeni at home in Kitwe to remain stuck in the FAZ Super Division relegation.

Newly appointed coach Beston Chambishi watched from the stands due to FAZ registration glitch.

Indeni took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to defender Cephas Handavu’s 12th minute strike from close range.

New Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga missed a chance to equalise for Kalampa two minutes later when missing a penalty he won at Nkana Stadium.

Referee Audrick Nkole pointed to the spot after debutant Ng’onga was brought down in the Indeni box but his penalty kick was stopped by keeper Charles Lawu.

Fifteen minutes after the break, Indeni doubled the lead when Tika Chiluba beat Moses Mapulanga in a goal mouth scramble.

The Oil Men were heading for a 2-0 victory when Ng’onga reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a solo effort on 78 minutes.

Meanwhile, Indeni have completed a double over Nkana whon they stunned 2-0 in Ndola last December.

The win pushes Indeni to 30 points after playing 24 matches as Nkana remain second from the bottom with 21 points from 21 matches.
